media release: It’s almost time for our favorite holiday of the year—CRANKSGIVING!

What is Cranksgiving, you say?! We’re glad you asked. Part bike race, part food drive, part scavenger hunt, Cranksgiving has been held annually in New York City since 1999.

The 2020 Cranksgiving will be a virtual event in lieu of our traditional race, but just because we can’t ride together doesn’t mean you can’t make a difference.

When you ride in this year’s Cranksgiving, you’ll be helping the Goodman Center’s Thanksgiving Basket Drive, which has provided holiday dinners for Dane County families for the past 32 years. The Goodman Center plans to register 4,000 families for Thanksgiving baskets this year—that's 22,000 Dane County residents (including nearly 10,000 children)—and we need your help to make it happen.

You in? Here’s what you have to do!

Pick up your Cranksgiving manifest at Trek Bicycle Madison East on Thursday, November 19 and Friday, November 20 from 3-6 pm each day. Your manifest will have scavenger hunt details that include what you need to pick up and where to get each item. The grocery stores will be expecting you!

On the day of the event (Saturday, November 21) you should bring a bike, a bag, a lock, your mask, and about $15 to $30 to buy food. Oh—and nobody is gonna be mad if you get more than what’s listed on your manifest. This is YOUR grocery-getting adventure. So stuff those panniers with stuffing, strap that turkey into your bike trailer, and grab all the green beans you can carry.

After you’ve picked up all your items, ride over and drop them off at the Goodman Center at 149 Waubesa Street.

Sound easy enough? Just follow these simple rules, and you’ll be all set:

-You must purchase the item(s) on your manifest at the specific stores listed, unless it’s sold out.

-You must put the receipt for your items in the envelope with your manifest.

-You may drop items at the Goodman Center at any point during the “race”.

Everyone who participates will be entered to win some awesome prizes from Trek, Saris and more! Plus, every manifest you complete will grant you a voucher for Ian’s Pizza and $20 in-store credit at Trek Bicycle Madison East and Trek Bicycle Madison West.

Learn more about the origins of Cranksgiving here www.cranksgiving.org, and thanks in advance for all your help!