Crawford County Fairgrounds, Gays Mills 17725 State Highway 131, Gays Mills, Wisconsin 54631

press release: Crawford County Fair Entertainment

August 26 7 pm Live Music - Mark Chestnutt, Opener High Mileage

August 27 6:30 PM  Tri-State Truck and Tractor Pullers

August 28

8am – Crawford County Fair 5K Walk/Run  Registration Form

11:00 am - Antique Tractor Pull featuring area antique tractors

7pm - Demolition Derby  "Hard Hit Promotions" featuring cars destroying cars—last one stands wins!

August 29

Noon—Talent Show with Music by Class of ’62 featuring “The Surf Boys” Talent Show Rules

1pm- New Event: Hard Hit Promotions Demolition Derby- Enduro and Figure 8

Carnival information: Badgerland Midways https://www.badgerlandmidways.com/

Subject to change without notice

Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family
608-412-4748
