Crawford County Fair
to
Crawford County Fairgrounds, Gays Mills 17725 State Highway 131, Gays Mills, Wisconsin 54631
press release: Crawford County Fair Entertainment
August 26 7 pm Live Music - Mark Chestnutt, Opener High Mileage
August 27 6:30 PM Tri-State Truck and Tractor Pullers
August 28
8am – Crawford County Fair 5K Walk/Run Registration Form
11:00 am - Antique Tractor Pull featuring area antique tractors
7pm - Demolition Derby "Hard Hit Promotions" featuring cars destroying cars—last one stands wins!
August 29
Noon—Talent Show with Music by Class of ’62 featuring “The Surf Boys” Talent Show Rules
1pm- New Event: Hard Hit Promotions Demolition Derby- Enduro and Figure 8
Carnival information: Badgerland Midways https://www.badgerlandmidways.com/
Subject to change without notice