Crazywise

Lake Edge United Church of Christ 4200 Buckeye Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Showing of “Crazywise”  Thursday October 5 at 6:30pm  at Lake Edge United Church of Christ, 4200 Buckeye Road

Join statewide mental health advocates and interested others as we view this award winning documentary and hold a discussion following. This film looks at mental illness and spirituality in indigenous cultures and western society. All welcome. Please share widely. View the trailer here:

Lake Edge United Church of Christ 4200 Buckeye Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716
608-261-7822
