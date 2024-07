Cream City Hotclub

media release: $20. At Leola Hall (Sauk Prairie River Arts Center: 105 9th St, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578)

Inspired by Hot Club de France, the 1930s swing jazz group, Cream City Hot Club continues the upbeat, danceable style popularized by Louis Vola, Stephane Grappelli, and Django Reinhardt, and led by guitarists Scott Hlavenka and Ben Dameron.