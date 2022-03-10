press release: Workshop: Create a Bird Saver Curtain

Thursday, March 10, 2022, 6:00 PM 7:30 PM, Madison Audubon office, 77 North Dickinson Street, Madison, WI, 53703

Did you know that up to a billion birds die after hitting windows each year in the United States? And while big skyscrapers can kill a lot of birds, homes account for almost HALF of that total of bird fatalities. The good thing? It’s a solvable problem!

In this workshop, you will learn more about the bird-window collision problem, what causes it, and how the Bird Collision Corps is working to study the problem in Madison. Then, BCC volunteer, homeowner, and bird-lover Susan Frikken will guide you through the process of creating your own Bird Saver Curtain. We will provide you with materials and you will start making your own curtain right there on the spot!

Registration costs $40, is limited to 8 people, and includes materials for one window at your home. Registration will open to Madison Audubon members on February 1, and any remaining seats will open to the public on March 1.

COVID considerations: Due to the nature of the workshop, this is an in-person event held in a large room at Madison Audubon’s office. The space will allow participants to spread out to a safe distance. Masks will be required for all attendees. Thank you for helping us make this a great, safe course! If COVID cases are high at the time of the workshop, we will rescheduled to April 14.

If you want to learn how to create a bird-saving window treatment, but can’t or don’t wish to attend, check out these videos available on YouTube (Easy, DIY Bird Saver—instruction begins at 3:45 minutes, and Feather Friendly Window Dot Install and How To)