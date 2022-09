press release:Saturday, October 1-Sunday, October 2, 1 - 4 pm, SPCT Rehearsal Barn, 550 S Bird Street, Sun Prairie

Create a costume for Halloween from surplus items in the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre's inventory. Kids 12 and under create a costume for FREE. Volunteers will be on hand to help them create a costume. Costume pieces and accessories will also be available for sale for teens and adults (anyone over the age of 12).