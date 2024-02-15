RSVP for Create & Collaborate: Oil & Cold Wax Retreat

media release: Sat-Sun, Feb 17-18, 2024 | 8-4pm both days | Deadline to register: 2/15/24

$125/person. See below for what supplies to bring

Ages 18+

Class and Room Package (including 2-3 hotel nights): for a total of $355-$465 (at a discounted rate through River Arts)

Join with other artists for two days of working with cold wax medium. This open exploration is for anyone that has taken previous cold wax classes and wants to come together and share ideas, tips, tricks, and community. This is not a guided, instructional workshop; instead it is a gathering time and space for artists to connect. Students may start new paintings or work on pieces already under way. No materials provided, so bring your own. While this is not an instructional session, Rick will be available to share ideas and techniques and answer questions.

To register: https://www.riverartsinc.org/retreat-rick-ross/