RSVP for Create Resilience in the Time of COVID-19 witih Herbal Adaptogens

RSVP

press release: Holy Basil, Nettle, and Ashwaganda are three (among many) herbal adaptogens - traditional remedies supported by science to address long-term, unrelenting stress. Adaptogens heal our nervous, immune, and endocrine systems, and can improve mood, energy, sleep, adrenal or thyroid function, and other symptoms.

Tuesday, January 26, 6:30-8 p.m.  |  Registration deadline: January 17

$22 / $18 Member

Info

Home & Garden
Food & Drink
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Create Resilience in the Time of COVID-19 witih Herbal Adaptogens - 2021-01-17 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Create Resilience in the Time of COVID-19 witih Herbal Adaptogens - 2021-01-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Create Resilience in the Time of COVID-19 witih Herbal Adaptogens - 2021-01-17 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Create Resilience in the Time of COVID-19 witih Herbal Adaptogens - 2021-01-17 00:00:00 ical