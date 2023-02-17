Creating.A.Movement, Double Dosed, Farmer Bob, D-ski, Dahlbeats

media release: Cameron Butler professional known as Creating.A.Movemnt or C.A.M, is a DJ and producer based out of Madison. C.A.M producers dubstep and “hype ass songs”. His message is to spread love and create inclusivity in the music scene and exemplifies those ideals in his music. This concert will showcase many regional artists and include live painting, merchandise, and extra production to Liquid’s stage set up. The headliner for the evening is secret so keep your eyes peeled for the announcement! Tickets are free to RSVP if you are above 21, and they are available now. Join us to celebrate the birthday of one of Madison’s top EDM artists.