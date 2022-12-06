Creating a Sense of Belonging Through Slam Poetry

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Please join us for an evening of slam poetry brought to us by Charles Payne. Charles's workshop will help participants delve into crucial conversations across differences. And by doing so, participants will foster a deeper understanding of themselves. The learning objectives were designed to challenge participants to think, write, and share experiences they've had that contributed to their sense of belonging by giving participants a brave space to share their personal stories and challenging them to listen critically.

This program will be catered to middle schoolers, but all ages are welcome to attend. Presented as part of the Ripple Project and funded by Beyond the Page. 

