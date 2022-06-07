Creating a Sense of Belonging Through Slam Poetry
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
press release: Join award-winning poet Charles Payne in an exploration of belonging through slam poetry. Engagein a facilitated process to brainstorm, write and share an original 3-5 minute story or poem.The workshop also includes a free copy of Charles’s self-published book: Love, Payne, Hate & Adversity
Info
Lectures & Seminars
Spoken Word