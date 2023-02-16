media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Zoom.

On Thursday, February 16, at 11 a.m. Central Time, join our Whooping Crane Outreach Coordinator Irvin Louque and Whooping Crane Outreach Program Assistant Madi Radford, for our next webinar, Creating Communities that Care for Louisiana's Whooping Cranes.

Irvin and Madi discuss the Louisiana Non-migratory Population's history and present status, issues with shootings, and what we are doing to address these issues through social science surveys and outreach strategies.