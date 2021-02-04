ONLINE: Creating Communities That Give a Whoop About Cranes

media release: In the late 1800s and early 1900s, unregulated hunting was a major contributing factor to the near extinction of Whooping Cranes. Today, we have come a long way with the conservation of this species, although shootings continue to occur. Since Whooping Cranes were listed as federally endangered in 1967, there have been 33 confirmed shooting incidents taking 43 individuals.

Join Lizzie Condon, the Whooping Crane Outreach Coordinator for the eastern flyway, on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. Central Time to hear what the International Crane Foundation has learned from past shooting cases. Lizzie will also discuss the innovative strategies we are using to address this issue in communities where Whooping Cranes occur.