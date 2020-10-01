ONLINE: Creating Conservation Leaders at the International Crane Foundation

media release: Join International Crane Foundation for our webinar with Whooping Crane Outreach Coordinator Lizzie Condon, Education Program Coordinator Ben Lam and President and CEO Rich Beilfuss on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. Central Time.

The International Crane Foundation values the future of conservation, and our internship program has been producing future conservation leaders for decades. Past intern and current President and CEO Rich Beilfuss will introduce a few of this year’s interns and talk about the value of training conservation leaders. Past interns and current staff members Lizzie Condon and Ben Lam will also talk about their experiences in the internship program, and highlight other former interns who have made an impact on the world of conservation.

Anonymous sponsor who is glad to help the International Crane Foundation in any way.

Register for the webinar here:

https://savingcranes.zoom.us/webinar/register/8516007178530/WN_v64cZTHiTBKFIwFFh4OoyQ