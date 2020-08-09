RSVP for Creating Cutie Birds

press release: There is no other way to describe them! Using left over or remnant yarns from thrift store finds we will fashion unique and reminiscent birds to brighten your days. Wrapping, cutting, tying yarns, twisting wires for feet and a few embellishments for the beak and eyes. Sure to delight you and others with their individual personalities! (no feeding or cage necessary)

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 18, 1-4 p.m

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: August 9

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $78 per person