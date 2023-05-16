media release: Join us Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10 am for Creating Rain Gardens. This workshop will cover benefits, considerations and design strategies related to rain gardens. The morning session will involve an indoor presentation with Q&A designed to give participants the knowledge and resources needed to install down spout or rain gardens of their own.

After lunch, a small group of us will roll up our sleeves and get some hands-on experience, working together on a rain garden install on the Monastery grounds. The afternoon portion is optional and space is limited. To be included in this part, check "I want participate in the afternoon hands-on garden planting" when registering. If this checkbox is unavailable, this session has reached capacity.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲

10:00 am – Indoor presentation with Q&A, resource sharing

12:00 pm – Lunch

1:00 pm – Outdoor rain garden install (𝒐𝒑𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍, 𝒔𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅)