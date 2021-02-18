ONLINE: Creating Slideshows Using Lightroom

press release: Third Thursday Presentation - Feb 18 at 7 p.m.

ERIC AHRENDT PRESENTS "CREATING SLIDESHOWS USING LIGHTROOM"

Free and open to the public. To join, click this link, or go to www.zoom.com/join

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

How to create compelling slideshows using the slideshow module in Adobe Lightroom Classic

A single image can suggest a story, but a slideshow can tell one. A carefully chosen set of your images — in the right order, with the right format, and with the right music — makes for a memorable presentation of your work.

For more information, visit https://www. photomidwest.org/programming.