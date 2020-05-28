ONLINE: Creation Story: The Clam Lake Mounds
press release: Register for this free webinar presented by the State Historic Preservation Office in celebration of Historic Preservation and Archaeology Month
Wednesday, May 28, 2020, 12:00 pm. Please register in advance for this webinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Part of Historic Preservation Month
Join State Archaeologist John Broihahn and time travel back 1,000 years to learn about the creation of the mounds on Clam Lake and how we know the story.
