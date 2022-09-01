media release: Creative Dying Game hosted by Megan and Ryan Miller at the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA) at the Farley Center

The Creative Dying Card Game is a conversation card game with the intention of offering a low-stakes, accessible way to have meaningful conversations about life and death. The game includes 176 question prompts to help inspire self-reflection and conversation.

Although talking about death is often avoided, exploring this topic can be liberating and practically important. In playing the Creative Dying card game, we hope that you might experience greater insight and connection to yourself, to other beings, and to the larger rhythms of life.

This game is part of the larger Creative Dying Project (founded by Megan & Ryan Miller), whose mission to start conversations about death, encourage end-of-life planning and establish an

inclusive, community-based dying center.

This event is open to all, no experience or preparation necessary. Water and tea will be provided, feel free to bring a cup and anything else that might help you be comfortable during our time together. You can learn more and check out the game at CreativeDying.org/game. $5-10 donations are encouraged but not required.

