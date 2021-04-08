ONLINE: Creative Marketing Approaches

press release: “Creative Marketing Approaches” will be the focus of Wisconsin Farmers Union’s final Meat-ing webinar at noon on Thursday, April 8. The free and virtual event is open to the public. Guest panelists include:

Leslie Svacina, farmer at Cylon Rolling Acres, will share clever social media tips and collaborative marketing strategies that have helped propel her into success while direct-marketing goat meat in western Wisconsin.

Scott Blubaugh, president of the Oklahoma Farmers Union and owner of Blubaugh Angus Ranch, will talk about marketing methods used on the Great Plains and how food system reform fits into the big picture of marketing livestock.

Vanessa Miller, Tribal Sanitarian, and Kyle Wisneski, Supervisor of the Tsyunhehkwa Organic Farm, will share how they market beef and oversee food security for the Oneida Nation.

The event will be moderated by WFU Government Relations Director Nick Levendofsky. Participants will also hear about creative marketing opportunities such as the Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin and Something Special from Wisconsin programs.

“Over the past few months, this series has drawn hundreds of attendees into conversations around the challenges and opportunities around meat processing, and this final event will showcase how taking a creative approach to marketing can increase a farmer’s bottom line and build up local food systems,” said WFU Membership & Education Organizer Kirsten Slaughter. “Having a strong, secure food system and stable prices are a part of the bigger picture, too, so we look forward to weaving those elements into the conversation.

RSVP at www.wisconsinfarmersunion. com/events. If you are unable to attend but would still like a recording of the event, please register as well. We will send out the recording to everyone who registers for the event once it has been uploaded on our YouTube channel. Learn more about this topic at www.wisconsinfarmersunion. com/processing.

Wisconsin Farmers Union is committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities, and all people through educational, cooperation, and civic engagement. Learn more at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com