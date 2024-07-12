Creative Movement & Dance

media release: Enjoy dance, creative movement, songs and stories that get children thinking creatively and problem solving while having fun. Creative Movement and Dance is brimming with energy, curiosity, creativity, and fun geared towards kids aged 2-4 and but with plenty of fun to be had for caregivers and siblings.

All levels of participation are welcome and we suggest caregiver interaction especially for children under 3yrs.

Dancers will learn about physical and spatial concepts by exploring the ideas through self generated movement and play. The highest priorities are having fun, learning concepts that are useful for both dance and life at large, and expanding physical and linguistic vocabularies.