Creative Power Awards

media release: Join ARTS for ALL Wisconsin to celebrate the talents and accomplishments of people with disabilities in Wisconsin! We will honor our 2023 CREATIVE POWER award-winners and recognize teachers, artists, volunteers, and others at the beautiful new MYArts building in Madison.

The celebration will include an awards ceremony featuring a performances by musician Tony Memmel, Magic Morgan & Liliana, our Madison Choir, Madison Youth Choirs, dance performance by Ms. Wheelchair 2020-21 Martha Siravo, founder of Wheels & Heels, and more.

And don't forget to bring your wallet -- there will be lots of opportunities to show your support for the work ARTS for ALL Wisconsin does changing lives throughout the state.

May 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM, MYArts (Madison Youth Arts), 1055 E Mifflin in Madison

Purchase tickets to the event here

Award-winners can RSVP to the event here

Become a Sponsor