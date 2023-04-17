× Expand Mike Lawler Creative Power Showcase exhibit. ARTS for ALL Wisconsin Call for Art juror Debra Brehmer reviews entries hanging in MYArts gallery in March 2023.

media release: Also: Opening in conjunction with Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale movie screenings is the exhibit CREATIVE POWER, curated by ARTS For ALL Wisconsin from Friday, April 14 through Thursday, April 20, 2023.

ARTS For ALL Wisconsin is thrilled to partner with the Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale to celebrate the creativity and talent of individuals with disabilities. Through a diverse range of artworks, the ARTS for ALL Wisconsin CREATIVE POWER collection aims to promote inclusion and diversity. ARTS For ALL Wisconsin is proud to support Wisconsin Film Festival selections that bring the stories of people with disabilities to light, including Addicted to Life, Charlie and the Hunt, Father Tongue, Friday Night Blind, Margot’s Sister and The Tuba Thieves.

CREATIVE POWER will be on view during screening hours in the lobby of Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale, located at 430 N. Midvale Blvd. For showtimes, visit www.wifilmfest.eventive.org.

There is no cost to view CREATIVE POWER. Tickets are required to all Wisconsin Film Festival screenings and are $12 each. Festival passes are $325. To purchase, visit www.wifilmfest.eventive.org/ welcome. Subject to availability, UW-Madison students are eligible for one free ticket to every screening all Festival long with a current WisCard. If a seat is available upon arriving at the screening, the student will be admitted at no cost.

Also: March 20 – May 6, open during regular building hours, at MYArts, 1055 E Mifflin

The ARTS for ALL Wisconsin CREATIVE POWER Showcase features nearly 200 works of visual art by children and adults with disabilities from around the state, submitted to our annual Call for Art. The exhibition is throughout the MYArts facility on three floors.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. It includes braille labels on all artwork, and most of the artwork is for sale. Most of the art can also be seen in our online shop at https://tinyurl.com/creative- power