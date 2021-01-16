ONLINE: Creativity and Contemplative Practice

press release: In this half-day retreat, join the UW Health Mindfulness Program as we bring creativity to mindfulness practice to inform, deepen, and open awareness. We will create space to explore and play through routes beyond traditional sitting practice including drawing, gentle movement, working with image, and somatic body awareness. No art background is required! You do not need to consider yourself "good at art" to enjoy this offering. Some background in mindfulness or other forms of contemplative practice may be helpful, but is not required. Together we will explore how creativity can cultivate focus, curiosity, awareness, and imagination. Learn more and register