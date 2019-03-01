Creed II

Google Calendar - Creed II - 2019-03-01 19:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creed II - 2019-03-01 19:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creed II - 2019-03-01 19:45:00 iCalendar - Creed II - 2019-03-01 19:45:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: USA | 130 min | PG-13 | DCP | Dir. Steven Caple Jr.

Union South-Marquee, March 1 (7:45 pm), March 2 (5:15 pm), March 3 (3 pm).

Under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, heavyweight contender Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, son of Ivan Drago.

"The whole thing just ... works." - Barry Hertz (Globe and Mail)

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Movies
608-262-1143
Google Calendar - Creed II - 2019-03-01 19:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creed II - 2019-03-01 19:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creed II - 2019-03-01 19:45:00 iCalendar - Creed II - 2019-03-01 19:45:00 Google Calendar - Creed II - 2019-03-02 17:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creed II - 2019-03-02 17:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creed II - 2019-03-02 17:15:00 iCalendar - Creed II - 2019-03-02 17:15:00 Google Calendar - Creed II - 2019-03-03 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creed II - 2019-03-03 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creed II - 2019-03-03 15:00:00 iCalendar - Creed II - 2019-03-03 15:00:00