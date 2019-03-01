press release: USA | 130 min | PG-13 | DCP | Dir. Steven Caple Jr.

Union South-Marquee, March 1 (7:45 pm), March 2 (5:15 pm), March 3 (3 pm).

Under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, heavyweight contender Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, son of Ivan Drago.

"The whole thing just ... works." - Barry Hertz (Globe and Mail)