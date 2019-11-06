The Cremation Society of Madison

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: When life leaves us just memories…we may realize that there is an importance to having a plan. Join us for an informal presentation about cremation, the simple options available, and the related costs. Jodi Johnston, Advance Planning Specialist, will provide information and answer questions.

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Seniors, Special Interests
608-266-6581
