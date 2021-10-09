Cribshitter, The Arkoffs (album release)

to

Come Back In 508 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Free. ALL shows are weather-permitting and WILL NOT be moved inside until further notice.

media release: Cribshitter is a band that offers creative solutions for any problem. The Madison titans' latest successfully completed project is securing a venue and showtime for the long-rumored release party for The Arkoffs 21st anniversary edition of Salon Unisex Schabow. The album will be released on LP, with individually "created" cover "art" for each unit.

Info

Come Back In 508 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-258-8619
to
Google Calendar - Cribshitter, The Arkoffs (album release) - 2021-10-09 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cribshitter, The Arkoffs (album release) - 2021-10-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cribshitter, The Arkoffs (album release) - 2021-10-09 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cribshitter, The Arkoffs (album release) - 2021-10-09 18:00:00 ical