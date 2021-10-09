Cribshitter, The Arkoffs (album release)

Free. ALL shows are weather-permitting and WILL NOT be moved inside until further notice.

media release: Cribshitter is a band that offers creative solutions for any problem. The Madison titans' latest successfully completed project is securing a venue and showtime for the long-rumored release party for The Arkoffs 21st anniversary edition of Salon Unisex Schabow. The album will be released on LP, with individually "created" cover "art" for each unit.