(2022 pick) Do you pass up an opportunity to see Cribshitter? No, you do not. The band's eclectic, genre-embracing sound is jolly, cynical, witty and ultimately tuneful. In their willingness to experiment, you might compare them to Beck, but even that is inadequate. We're submitting our request for "COVID Cove" early! With Madison singer-songwriter Aaron Scholz, who released the excellent Third Place in 2021.