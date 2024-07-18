media release: Join the Madison Department of Civil Rights for CripCamp Film Viewing and Discussion, Thursday, July 18, 11:30 – 2:30 pm, Madison Municipal Building, Room 215.

This award-winning film shows us how a group of young teenagers reclaimed the slur “crip” for themselves, showcasing their resistance, pride, and identity. But what does it actually mean and who can say it? Join the conversation to learn more from people leading the charge of the disability rights movement.

A discussion follows at 1:30 pm, moderated by Helen Rottier and Kate Moran.

Zoom option for discussion https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/j/83581756324?pws=ZnwuUEdkFv6QQ7EWISa5u3NgiFjwaR.1

Meeting ID 836 8175 7324 passcode 966506