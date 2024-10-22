SOLD OUT: Cripescast

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Comedian, journalist and fellow Midwesterner, Charlie Berens is bringing a live episode of his Cripescast podcast on October 22nd to Comedy on State, presented by Civic Media and 92.7 WMDX! He’ll be joined by Mike Wagner (political author and UW-Madison Journalism and Mass Communication professor) to talk about why your vote is essential to keep ‘er movin’ this November. Charlie will provide the punchlines while Mike breaks down the key ballot issues.

Info

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Comedy
608-256-0099
Google Calendar - SOLD OUT: Cripescast - 2024-10-22 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SOLD OUT: Cripescast - 2024-10-22 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SOLD OUT: Cripescast - 2024-10-22 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - SOLD OUT: Cripescast - 2024-10-22 18:30:00 ical