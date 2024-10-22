SOLD OUT: Cripescast

media release: Comedian, journalist and fellow Midwesterner, Charlie Berens is bringing a live episode of his Cripescast podcast on October 22nd to Comedy on State, presented by Civic Media and 92.7 WMDX! He’ll be joined by Mike Wagner (political author and UW-Madison Journalism and Mass Communication professor) to talk about why your vote is essential to keep ‘er movin’ this November. Charlie will provide the punchlines while Mike breaks down the key ballot issues.