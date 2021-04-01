ONLINE: Cris Plata, Ann Plata & Ernie Conner

media release: Today we will be going LIVE from the stage with a performance from Cris Plata and his trio! Featuring Cris Plata, Ann Plata, and Ernie Conner. Cris will be playing his unique blend of Texas influenced Mexican Roots music.…we think you’ll enjoy it.

This will be Episode #5 of our Almost Live series. The show is weekly on Thursdays and will hopefully provide some welcome relaxation time for you fine folks. Tonight’s episode is brought to you in part by the generous support of the Sugar Maple Music Festival and all of our Opera House donors…thanks everybody!

Showtime is 7:30pm and it is 100% FREE - don’t let anyone fool you into clicking on a for pay link or collecting your personal information. Just go to our website and click on LIVE VIDEO for a link to our YouTube channel - or you can also CLICK HERE. The link to the show isn’t up just yet, but you’ll be be able to see it when you check back closer to show time.

Please consider tuning in tonight and we’ll “see” you at the show!