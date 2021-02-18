Crisis Cops: Creating Communities of Care

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops, with follow-up presentations by and audience discussion with Joe Smarro, one of the “crisis cops,” as well as Dane County law enforcement officers who are implementing trauma-informed care strategies, and a guest with mental health crisis lived experience. The Ernie & Joe documentary, produced and directed by Jenifer McShane, follows two police officers with the San Antonio Police Department who are diverting people away from jail and into mental health treatment, one 911 call at a time. Registrants for this event will have the opportunity to view the 95-minute version of the film before or after the forum.

Our Speakers:

Nikyra McCann is the owner and founder of Still Standing Enterprise, which offers therapy through art and music for individuals who encounter a mental illness. Ms. McCann has become a known motivational speaker throughout the world with a story of hope and inspiration. She has been featured on Good morning, America and in various print publications. She says speaking to large audiences has given her hope and she says she enjoys spreading hope to others who have experienced mental health challenges. She is on the Board of Directors for NAMI Dane County.

Sergeant Sarah Shimko has served as a law enforcement officer for the Madison Police Department (MPD) for 15 years and currently supervises MPD’s Mental Health Unit (MHU). Prior to her current assignment, she gained ten years of experience as a Mental Health Liaison Officer while in patrol services. Sgt. Shimko holds a Master of Science degree in Community Counseling, a Certificate of Advanced Study in School Counseling, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology. Prior to pursuing a career in law enforcement, Sgt. Shimko gained valuable experience as a Treatment Coordinator in a group home for adjudicated youth, an intermediate level School Counselor, and an Adventure Based Counselor. Sgt. Shimko is a member of both the Dane County Criminal Justice Council’s (CJC) Behavioral Health Subcommittee, the Collaborative Stabilization Coalition of Dane County, the Wisconsin CIT Advisory Committee, and coordinates MPD’s Crisis Intervention/Management Training.

Joe Smarro is a decorated combat veteran from the United States Marine Corps. He honorably served two tours to Afghanistan and Iraq with the 1st Battalion 4th Marines. In 2005 he joined the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), where he became one of the original members of SAPD's Mental Health Unit, which Joe helped to grow into a nationally recognized best practices policing unit. In addition to being one of the main subjects in the HBO documentary, ERNIE & JOE: CRISIS COPS, Joe has been featured in multiple media outlets including the TEDx talk, "I See You." He is the founder and CEO of SolutionPoint+, a national training and consulting firm that focuses on cultivating mental wellness to maximize human capital and promote safety within organizations.

Officer Joel Zietsma has been a patrol officer for over five years, four of those being with the McFarland Police Department. Primarily working second shift, Joel has been exposed to a variety of calls, many of which involve mental health in the community. To help stop some of the reoccurring calls for service, Joel started the COAT Program, which provides citizens with resources and builds a relationship with an officer. He is a CIT trained officer and a certified instructor in several police academy topics. Joel is a father to two boys and married to his incredible wife of over five years.

Joy Cardin, moderator: Retired WPR Talk Show Host, LWVWI Board Member, LWVDC Program Committee Member.

Register online here. Your confirmation will contain the Zoom link and you will get a reminder prior to the event.

For more information about the film, please go to: www.ernieandjoethefilm.com