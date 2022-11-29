Critics and Lovers

press release: Irish playwright St. John Greer Ervine wrote "The Magnanimous Lover," a short drama about an unconventional young woman who stands up for herself against convention and expectation. Several critics wrote about the play, saying that they hated it.

Ervine fired back one year later by writing "The Critics," returning the favor by telling the critics he hated them, too.

Falconbridge Players presents a staged reading of these two uniquely connected classic short plays: one a melodrama about being true to oneself, the other a comedy about supposed experts who turn their nose up at greatness just because of some bad language and a complete lack of dancing elephants.

Free reservations at https://criticsandlovers. eventbrite.com