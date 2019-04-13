Cromie, Glynis, Bit.Depth

press release: Natural Language Processing and WSUM 91.7 FM are excited to present the April edition of JAMS, channeling the warmer weather of LA with Cromie.

Cromie (These Things Take Time / Clave House) | LA

https://soundcloud.com/cromie

Los Angeles-based producer and DJ Cromie has been making waves with his signature outer-worldly & heavy-hitting sound. After an exquisite release on Amadeus and recent appearances on 100% Silk and 00:AM, Cromie's recent debut on the Los Angeles via Chicago label These Things Take Time graces the label with his rare yet striking sounds. Stay tuned for his debut on Detroit's Clave House later in 2019!

+local support from

Glynis

Madison regular + Foshizzle Family member, deep house heat with pop sensibilities

Bit.Depth

"From earth"

10:00 PM - 2:00 AM

10 bones (cash only, ATM on site)

21+