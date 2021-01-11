RSVP for Cross-Stitch Bookmarks

press release: Teen Crafty Kits: Cross-Stitch Bookmarks

Sign up by January 11 (Grades 7-12)

Middleton Public Library

This winter the library is offering DIY craft kits that will be mailed out every month. The theme will change monthly, and we'll hang out on Discord to show off our creations. Our first craft will be cross-stitch bookmarks made using perforated paper, embroidery floss, a needle, and a pattern. You can follow the pattern or come up with your own design. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.