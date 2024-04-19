The Crossing Annual Gala

media release: The Crossing invites you to the 2024 Annual Gala!

We are excited to announce a new take on our Annual Gala this year, with the intention of creating a more accessible & casual event for The Crossing community members & students! We encourage you to invite your friends and fellow church members to participate in this fun & engaging opportunity!

Community Ticket Price: $20.00

We will be having a guest performance by the Hanah Jon Taylor Artet of Cafe Coda Madison, along with a guest speaker, Rev. Jen Bloesch of Community of Hope UCC Madison.

We will have Jakarta Cafe food truck on site offering a variety of taco & rice meals (GF & Vegan options available!), bubble tea, and smoothies for purchase to community members. The price of a community ticket includes Just Bakery dessert, refreshment offerings such as lemonade, tea, & coffee, and entertainment for the evening. Please note that all offerings at the food truck are not included in a Community Member ticket price, and must be purchased by the attendee during the event.

Sponsor a Student Ticket Price: $30.00

We are also offering community members the option to sponsor a student ticket this year. The additional $10.00 in ticket price covers a sponsored student meal at the Jakarta Cafe food truck, in addition to the community ticket inclusions of dessert, refreshments, & entertainment.

Student Ticket: $0.00

This event is free for UW Madison students! Please register for the event through the website.

The Crossing is a progressive and diverse ecumenical campus ministry located in the heart of UW Madison Campus. Our organization is supported by the United Methodist Church, American Baptist Churches of Wisconsin, and United Church of Christ. For more information about our organization, please visit: www.thecrossinguw.org