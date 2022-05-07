press release: Join us for MMoCA Gallery Night May 6, 2022, from 5:00-9:00 for the opening reception of Crossing the River, an art exhibition sharing art that explores the grief, loss, and endings but also the hope, comfort, agency, and transformation that can emerge out of change and difficult times.

Who are the artists?

Future Akins, Lubbock, Texas; Pamela Alsum, Madison; Kelty Carew-Dunkelberger, Sacramento, California; Ed Check, Milwaukee; Gene Delcourt, Madison; Gabrielle Javier-Cerulli, Madison; Nikki Kinne, Fairbanks, Alaska; Helen Klebesadel, Madison; Stacy Levin, Madison; Leslee Nelson, Madison; Brady Nichols, Madison; Natha Pina, Madrid, Spain; Beth Racette, Madison; Karen Reppen, Madison; Paula Schiller, Spring Green; Akeem Torres, Madison; Daniel Torres, Madison; Babette Wainwright, Madison; Julia Weaver, Madison; Barbara Westfall, Mount Horeb;

Gallery open daily May 7-May 15, Noon to 5:00 PM