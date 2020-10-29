press release: October 28-November 28: Crossings: Remembrance and Celebration

Crossings, a window installation at the Chazen Museum, celebrates and honors the memory of those who have gone before us. With artists from UW-Madison and Oaxaca, Mexico, the project draws on the tradition of Day of the Dead in creating public and communal altars of remembrance.

The installation is part of a broader group of community activities, including online exhibitions, printmaking projects, and a Virtual Community Altar. The public is invited to create a personal altar of any size and send in a photo, video and/or audio to be part of the virtual event. The altars will be shared online and projected outdoors both here in Madison and in Oaxaca, Mexico.

28 de octubre-28 de noviembre: Cruces: Conmemoración y Celebración

Cruces, una obra de arte exhibida por ventana al Museo Chazen, celebra y honra el recuerdo de los que nos han fallecido. Con artistas de la UW-Madison y Oaxaca, México, el proyecto se inspira en la tradición del Día de los Muertos al crear altares públicos y comunales de conmemoración.

La obra de arte forma parte de un conjunto más amplio de actividades de la comunidad, incluyendo exhibiciones virtuales, proyectos de grabados, y un Altar Comunitario Virtual. Se invita al público a crear un altar personal de cualquier tamaño y enviar una foto, video y/o grabación de audio de él para participar en el evento virtual. Los altares serán compartidos en línea y exhibidos al aire libre tanto aquí en Madison como en Oaxaca, México.

related:

10/30-11/15: Nightly artist installation of the Community Altar Project at Garver Feed Mill

The Community Altar Project – which is virtual this year – is designed to help us build bridges between the individual and the community, life and death, sorrow and celebration. This participatory project draws on the thoughtful process of creating a public altar of remembrance of the people who have passed.

Video projections will change throughout the installation. Best viewed after sunset, 5-9pm. The Garver Feed Mill Window Projection will be on the south side of the building, facing the bike path.

also includes: Remembrance & Celebration, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, November 6, 7 & 8, 6-9pm

Take in the larger-than-life projection of altars created for the Community Altar Project at the Garver Feed Mill outdoor pavilion. Join us for a socially-distanced celebration of Remembrance & Celebration honoring the Day of the Dead.

View the projection of altars created by community members and artisans from Madison, Oaxaca Mexico, and across the globe. The screening will run nightly Friday, Saturday & Sunday, November 6th, 7th & 8th, 6-9pm

Garver Feed Mill vendors will be open and serving food and beverages. This event will take place rain or shine.