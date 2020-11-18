ONLINE: Crossroads of Ideas
press release: Antiracism, Education and Action: From Kenosha to UW-Madison
Hear from leaders on the ground and on campus about research-based ways to effect change in your community.
Featuring:
- Gloria Ladson-Billings, Emeritus Professor of Education, UW-Madison
- Ruben Anthony, CEO and President, Urban League of Greater Madison
- Linda Greene, Professor of Law, UW-Madison
- Gabrielle Tielman-Fenelus, Chair, Black Law Students Association, and
- UW-Madison J.D. Candidate
- Amber Smart, UW-Madison Student and Special Program Intern from Kenosha
- Vanessa McDowell, CEO, YWCA of Dane County (moderator)
Wednesday, November 18 | 7-8:30 p.m.
Part of a monthly series on thought-provoking public issues.
Register here. Learn more at discovery.wisc.edu/crossroads
Info
Lectures & Seminars