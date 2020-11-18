ONLINE: Crossroads of Ideas

press release: Antiracism, Education and Action: From Kenosha to UW-Madison

Hear from leaders on the ground and on campus about research-based ways to effect change in your community.

Featuring:

Gloria Ladson-Billings , Emeritus Professor of Education, UW-Madison

, Emeritus Professor of Education, UW-Madison Ruben Anthony , CEO and President, Urban League of Greater Madison

, CEO and President, Urban League of Greater Madison Linda Greene , Professor of Law, UW-Madison

, Professor of Law, UW-Madison Gabrielle Tielman-Fenelus, Chair, Black Law Students Association, and

UW-Madison J.D. Candidate

Amber Smart , UW-Madison Student and Special Program Intern from Kenosha

, UW-Madison Student and Special Program Intern from Kenosha Vanessa McDowell, CEO, YWCA of Dane County (moderator)

Wednesday, November 18 | 7-8:30 p.m.

Part of a monthly series on thought-provoking public issues.

Register here. Learn more at discovery.wisc.edu/crossroads