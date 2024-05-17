Cruisin Round, Frugal Stu & the Coupons

× Expand Rick Adams The band Cruisin Round on stage. Cruisin Round

media release: Buckle up, tilt that seat back a little and come along for a splendid joy ride with the Wisconsin based folk and blues band Cruisin Round. Don’t worry about the gas, with a line up like this you’re free to drift away; Bo Messer (Guitar/Vocals), Matthew Lesniak (Guitar/Vocals), Chester Wells IV (Stand Up Bass), Tomek Lesniak (Violin), David Lawrence (Drums), and Dylan White (Auxiliary Percussion). These fellas all have incredible backgrounds in music, having performed in several groups they’ve got what it takes to drive you to boogie town.

Frugal Stu & The Coupons are a proto-post-ironic disco-funk-fusion band just messing around in Milwaukee.

$10 Cover.