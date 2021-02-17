ONLINE: Crushing Copyright Myths
press release: Presented by Elizabeth Russell
Is it true? Or is it a myth? Test your understanding of copyright in this good-natured, interactive workshop. We'll crush the myths and shine a light on copyright best practices.
LOCATION: Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/
COST: Underwritten by Dane Arts
Learn More: https://dablmarket.com/
Produced by: 2021 DABL Workshop Series is produced by Dane Arts Buy Local (DABL) and brought to you by Dane Arts. This workshop series is designed to help artists and creatives build their business skills to grow and foster their career.
