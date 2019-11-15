Cryptocurrencies: Where Are They Gaining Real Traction?

Google Calendar - Cryptocurrencies: Where Are They Gaining Real Traction? - 2019-11-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cryptocurrencies: Where Are They Gaining Real Traction? - 2019-11-15 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cryptocurrencies: Where Are They Gaining Real Traction? - 2019-11-15 10:00:00 iCalendar - Cryptocurrencies: Where Are They Gaining Real Traction? - 2019-11-15 10:00:00

RSVP

UW Fluno Center 601 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Brad Chandler, director of the Nicholas Center for Corporate Finance and Investment Banking at the Wisconsin School of Business, will be discussing cryptocurrencies, a new type of financial asset. Free and open to the public, registration is required. More information can be found on the linked UW Alumni website.

Info

UW Fluno Center 601 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-308-5537
RSVP
Google Calendar - Cryptocurrencies: Where Are They Gaining Real Traction? - 2019-11-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cryptocurrencies: Where Are They Gaining Real Traction? - 2019-11-15 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cryptocurrencies: Where Are They Gaining Real Traction? - 2019-11-15 10:00:00 iCalendar - Cryptocurrencies: Where Are They Gaining Real Traction? - 2019-11-15 10:00:00