ONLINE: CTM Young Playwrights Festival

media release: Children’s Theater of Madison’s Young Playwrights (YP) is an annual program that celebrates giving voice to young writers through the art and craft of playwriting. The YP program’s mission is to develop relationships between Dane County youth, professional theater artists, and educators. It begins with residencies at area-high schools and ends with staged readings at the Young Playwrights Festival in May. This year four schools participated, involving 70 students.

The Young Playwrights Festival kicks off virtually on May 12, at 1:00pm for students and schools who participated in the program. in grades 7-12 and their families. This event will feature a live talkback with the student writers, and Festival actors and directors. The public can watch the collection of 10-minute plays throughout the festival which continues through May 16; links will be available on CTM’s website. A full schedule of the festival will be posted on CTM’s website on May 1.

During the school residencies, professional teaching artists work with students to develop characters, storyline, dramatic arc, and overall script refinement. By semester’s end, each student creates a ten-minute play unique to their own creative ideas. Student-written plays are then reviewed by theater professionals, teachers, and peers, and students receive written critiques. From these residencies, one to two plays are selected from each school for staged readings at the Young Playwrights Festival, where they are directed and acted by professional theater artists and experienced actors.

“For over a decade, the Young Playwrights Festival has provided a forum for youth stories to be heard,” says Erica Berman, Director of Education and Producer of the Festival. “At turns heartbreaking, hilarious or thought provoking, the ten-minute plays that are celebrated at the festival reflect the world through the eyes of youth in our community."

In addition to the high school residency, CTM also hosts the middle-school program Young Playwrights for Change. Developed in 2015 by the American Alliance for Theatre & Education (AATE) & Theatre for Young Audiences USA (TYA/USA), this national program engages students from across the country in a theme-based writing competition. Area middle school students work with CTM teaching artists to learn basic playwriting techniques, write a 10-minute play based on a theme, and receive feedback on their scripts. One script is given a staged reading at CTM’s Young Playwrights Festival and goes on to represent CTM at the national-level competition. This year, 25 students from 5 schools participated in the program.

The Young Playwrights Festival will be held virtually this year as it was in 2020. In addition to the staged readings of the student-written plays, CTM is expanding the festival this year to include some companion virtual events.

“The centerpiece of the Festival is the original work by the student writers. With the virtual platform we are able to provide accompanying workshops to all students, everywhere, offering opportunities to explore special topics,” says Roseann Sheridan, CTM’s Artistic Director. “Curious about how to get started with finding an idea? Have you ever thought about writing a song? Want to hear from someone whose career is playwriting? We look forward to an inspiring and fun menu of options in this expanded festival for middle and high-school students.”

For more information about Young Playwrights Festival, Young Playwrights for Change and CTM’s accompanying event programming, visit CTMtheater.org

CTM has been the proud steward of the Young Playwrights Festival and program since 2008. The program was established by Shannon Skelton at Madison Repertory Theater in 2006.