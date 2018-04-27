Cucinì

UW School of Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: This spring marks the UW-Madison's first annual installment of the Italian Film Festival USA, bringing a selection of films representing contemporary Italian cinema.   All films are in Italian with English subtitles, and the screenings are free and open to the public.  

Monday, April 23:  Un Viaggio Facile Facile (Easy, 2017) - Directed by Andrea Magnani.  Special Guest: The director, Andrea Magnani, will present his film in person.   

Thursday, April 26:  La Tenerezza (Holding Hands, 2017) - Directed by Gianni Amelio.  

Friday, April 27: Cucinì (2017) - Directed by Ciro Fabbricino. 

All films will be screened at 7:00pm in L196 Education Building, 1000 Bascom Mall, on the UW-Madison campus.

Sponsored by the Italian Cultural Institute of Chicago, in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, along with these UW-Madison campus partners: the Center for European Studies, the UW Italian Club, and the Department of French and Italian.

For additional information visit: http://italianfilmfests.org/

UW School of Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
