ONLINE: Cuidando la creación: Cambio climatico y nuestro fe

https://www.facebook.com/events/1315110148833900/

press release: En esta presentación y plática informativa vamos a explorar:

¿Qué impacto tiene el cambio climático en nuestras vidas?

¿Cómo afecta a personas alrededor del mundo?

¿Qué dice la fe Católica sobre este tema?

¿Cómo podemos responder y hacer una diferencia?

Todos son bienvenidos; no tiene que ser católico/a ni tiene que saber mucho sobre el medio ambiente para poder participar y disfrutar de este evento. Para recibir el enlace, escríbanos aquí en Facebook o envíe un mensaje a Laura Green aqui:

https://cmcmadison.org/es/about-es/contact/

-------------------------

(This event is in Spanish)

In this informative presentation and discussion we will explore:

What impact does climate change have on our lives?

How does it affect people around the world?

What does the Catholic faith say about this issue?

How can we respond and make a difference?

All are welcome; you do not need to be Catholic or know much about the environment to be able to participate in and enjoy this event. To receive the event link, write us here on Facebook or send a message to Laura Green here:

https://cmcmadison.org/about/contact/