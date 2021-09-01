ONLINE: Cultivating an Ecosystem for Housing and Economic Opportunity

media release: WHEDA is excited to announce its virtual conference on September 1 and 2.

From panels featuring developers and property managers to engagement opportunities with lenders and affordable housing leaders, the two-day virtual event will highlight innovative practices and cutting-edge projects that are advancing equity in housing and economic opportunity.

This year's conference will be an important run-up to WHEDA's 50th anniversary event next year, when we will return fully in person and celebrate in grand style. For now, we are ecstatic with the speakers and content for this year's sessions!

View our conference schedule here.

Register for the conference here.

Early bird registration available until August 18, 2021.

Questions regarding the 2021 WHEDA Conference can be sent to wheda.conference@wheda.com