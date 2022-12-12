Cultivating Calm, Peace and Joy for the Holidays

media release: The Holiday season can be a peaceful time to connect with family and friends, pass on traditions, and practice the art of giving. This particular time can also bring about feelings of significant stress, anxiety, loneliness, and FOMO (Fear of Missing Out). Through mindfulness, we can learn healthy ways to work with suffering and cultivate that which brings inner stillness and joy.

Join us on December 12 6-7pm and/or December 15 7-8pm to learn how to meet the stressors of the Holiday season with the practices of Mindfulness, Kindness, and Compassion. Discover simple ways to pause, reflect, engage with family, friends, and traditions, and realize for yourself what actions bring well-being and goodwill.

All are welcome to attend. The class will begin with a talk followed by a guided meditation and end with time for Questions and Shares.

Matthew Indra is a certified Mindfulness Meditation Teacher attending Jack Kornfield and Tara Brach’s 2-year Mindfulness Meditation Teacher Certificate Program through the Awareness Training Institute and the University of Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center. He is the Founder of Madison Mindfulness, an online meditation community that focuses on bringing the practices of Mindfulness and Compassion into everyday life to improve mental, emotional, & physical well-being.