Cultivating Citizens with Art

Google Calendar - Cultivating Citizens with Art - 2018-11-08 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cultivating Citizens with Art - 2018-11-08 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cultivating Citizens with Art - 2018-11-08 18:30:00 iCalendar - Cultivating Citizens with Art - 2018-11-08 18:30:00

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Lecture by professor Lauren Kroiz, University of California, Berkeley

Thursday November 8, 6:30 p.m., Auditorium, Chazen Museum of Art

Reception to follow.  Sponsored by the James Watrous fund of the Department of Art History with Co-Sponsorship from the Chazen Museum of Art

Info
Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
Art Exhibits & Events
608-263-2340
Google Calendar - Cultivating Citizens with Art - 2018-11-08 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cultivating Citizens with Art - 2018-11-08 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cultivating Citizens with Art - 2018-11-08 18:30:00 iCalendar - Cultivating Citizens with Art - 2018-11-08 18:30:00