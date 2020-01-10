press release: Culture Community is a free, monthly gathering with topics that help us become better leaders and build better cultures. We are a group of people passionate about: being great leaders, intentionally building great cultures, community.

This is a space to:

Learn, develop & grow

Connect with each other

Be Inspired & activated to make positive change in the world

Our home is at the inspiring DreamBank, 821 E. Washington Ave., on the second Thursday each month (with a few Fridays). For monthly topics, visit the website.