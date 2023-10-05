media release: Formerly known as the Minority Health Film Festival, Cultures & Communities Festival (C&C Fest) is a week of screenings and events focused on traditionally marginalized communities, creating transformative experiences for all who attend. Taking place October 5-11, 2023, C&C Fest is a hybrid event featuring 20+ films, several workshops, panels, and Q&A’s in-person at the re-opened Oriental Theatre, on our virtual platform, and at event venues around the city.

Rooted in the cinematic experience and guided by principles of health equity and cultural inclusivity, C&C Fest’s ultimate goal is to promote individual and communal wellness while inspiring attendees to celebrate their cultural heritage and authentic selves. C&C programming is focused squarely on diverse cultural perspectives and lived experiences, prioritizing representations of historically marginalized communities through film, conversation, and auxiliary events and presentations.